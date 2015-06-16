FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia May crude palm oil output seen up 4 pct m/m -Reuters survey
June 16, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia May crude palm oil output seen up 4 pct m/m -Reuters survey

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Indonesia produced 2.77 mln tonnes CPO in May -median
estimate
    * Output, exports seen at highest since at least August

    By Michael Taylor
    JAKARTA, June 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO)
output likely rose 4 percent in May to its highest level since
at least August, a survey of leading industry officials showed,
due to a seasonally high production month and as many
plantations mature.
    Indonesia produced 2.774 million tonnes of CPO in May, the
median estimate in a Reuters survey of four Indonesian industry
officials and plantation companies showed, versus 2.662 million
tonnes in April. 
    "We are going through a seasonally higher production month,"
said Ivy Ng, analyst at CIMB Investment Bank. "It will peak in
the third quarter."
    Palm output is likely to remain flat to slightly higher in
June as the Muslim festival of Ramadan begins, before easing in
July during the holiday season that follows, Ng added.
    The median estimate for Indonesian CPO exports in May also
climbed to the highest level since at least August at 2.15
million tonnes, up 5 percent versus 2.046 million in April.
    Top vegetable oil buyers China and India carried out
restocking activities last month ahead of Ramadan, said Ng.
    In related news, Indonesia, the world's top exporter of the
edible oil, has delayed the implementation for its planned levy
on CPO exports to July 1 from June 15. 
    The survey pegged Indonesian palm stocks at 2.54 million
tonnes for May, compared with 2.602 million in April.
    Domestic consumption was estimated to range between 500,000
and 700,000 tonnes.
    The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) publishes
monthly data provided by a professional surveyor, which showed
April exports at 2.254 million tonnes. 
    The Reuters survey includes contributions from the
Indonesian Palm Oil Board, GAPKI, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil
Industry Association and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources &
Technology, one of the largest listed palm companies.
    
    Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results and
GAPKI palm & kernel oils export data for 2014/2015 (forecasts in
million tonnes).    
        
 Month      Output   Exports   Inventories   GAPKI export data
 
 May        2.774    2.150       2.540          ----
 April      2.662    2.046       2.602          2.25   
 March      2.397    1.800       2.667          2.03
 February   2.049    1.750       2.425          1.79
 January    2.056    1.658       2.413          1.81
 ----------------------------------------------------
 December   2.165    1.837       2.325          1.97
 November   2.306    2.100       2.225          2.26
 October    2.385    1.820       2.378          2.47
 September  2.675    1.750       2.500          1.70
 August     2.750    1.720       2.575          1.72
 
 (Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

