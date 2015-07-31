FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's June crude palm oil output to hit at least 10-month high -Reuters survey
#Asia
July 31, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's June crude palm oil output to hit at least 10-month high -Reuters survey

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Indonesia produced 2.8 mln tonnes CPO in June -median
estimate
    * Output, exports and stocks seen at highest since at least
August
    * Domestic CPO consumption seen at 575,000-800,000 tonnes
range

    By Michael Taylor
    JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's crude palm oil
(CPO) output likely rose for a fourth month in June to hit its
highest since at least August on supplies from new plantations,
while exports continued their rally given strong festival
demand, a Reuters survey showed.
    Higher output at the world's top producer, and worries that
exports will weaken in July after the end of the holy Muslim
month of Ramadan, could hurt benchmark palm prices 
that hit a three-month low of 2,099 ringgit ($549.05) per tonne
this week. 
    Indonesia's CPO output reached 2.8 million tonnes in June,
according to the median estimate of the survey of three
Indonesian industry officials and plantation companies, versus
2.774 million tonnes in May. 
    "High prices in 2011 led to a lot of (new) plantation and
some of this may be coming on," said Pawan Kumar, an analyst at
Rabobank International. "July could be lower because of Ramadan
month. There could be more than a week of non-harvesting." 
    The analyst was referring to holidays at the end of Ramadan
when people take time off to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, denting
harvesting activities.
    Ramadan, which this year stretched across June and July, is
marked by communal fasting and feasting and typically drives up
demand for edible oils across Asia. 
    The median estimate for Indonesian CPO exports in June was
2.4 million tonnes, up 12 percent from May and the highest since
at least August, when Reuters started conducting the survey. 
    Malaysia, the No.2 producer and exporter after Indonesia,
also saw good exports last month, Kumar said.
    Apart from Ramadan demand, Indonesian exports were also
buoyed by the anticipation of higher taxes in July. The country
began collecting a $50 levy on CPO exports this month.
 
    Indonesia has also issued a regulation that changes the way
CPO export taxes are calculated with an aim to help offset the
costs exporters must pay alongside the new levy. 
    The survey pegged Indonesian palm stocks at 3.046 million
tonnes for June, versus 2.540 million in May. Domestic
consumption was estimated at between 575,000 and 800,000 tonnes.
    "Now almost all storage tanks for palm oil are almost full,"
said Sahat Sinaga, executive director at the Indonesian
Vegetable Oil Industry Association (GIMNI).
    The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) publishes
monthly data provided by a professional surveyor, which last
showed May exports at 2.22 million tonnes. 
    The Reuters survey includes contributions from GAPKI, GIMNI
and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology, one of
the largest listed palm companies.
    
    Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results and
GAPKI palm & kernel oils export data for 2014/15 (forecasts in
million tonnes).
            
 Month      Output   Exports   Inventories   GAPKI export data
 
 June       2.800    2.400       3.046          ----
 May        2.774    2.150       2.540          2.22
 April      2.662    2.046       2.602          2.25   
 March      2.397    1.800       2.667          2.03
 February   2.049    1.750       2.425          1.79
 January    2.056    1.658       2.413          1.81
 ----------------------------------------------------
 December   2.165    1.837       2.325          1.97
 November   2.306    2.100       2.225          2.26
 October    2.385    1.820       2.378          2.47
 September  2.675    1.750       2.500          1.70
 August     2.750    1.720       2.575          1.72
 ($1 = 3.8230 ringgit)
($1 = 13,525.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
