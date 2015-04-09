FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian March crude palm oil output seen up 17 pct m/m - Reuters survey
#Asia
April 9, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian March crude palm oil output seen up 17 pct m/m - Reuters survey

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Indonesia likely produced 2.397 million tonnes CPO in
March
    * Exports climbed 3 percent in March as Malaysia tax eyed

    By Michael Taylor
    JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO)
output in March likely rose 17 percent to its highest level
since September, a survey of leading industry officials showed,
with the increase partly due to more number of available working
days on plantations.
    A rise in supply from the world's No.1 producer would weigh
on benchmark palm prices that are currently trading at
three-week lows of 2,137 ringgit ($589) per tonne.
    Indonesia produced 2.397 million tonnes of CPO in March, the
median estimate in a Reuters survey of three Indonesian industry
officials and plantation companies showed, versus 2.049 million
tonnes in February.
    "The most logical answer is that there are more working days
in March compared to February," said a palm analyst who did not
want to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to
the media. "Production is always smallest in February and then
it starts to rebound."
    In addition to February having fewer days, the Lunar New
Year holiday period was also likely to have cut into production,
he added.
    On Tuesday, a median forecast showed CPO production in
Malaysia, No.2 producer, probably rose 17.7 percent to 1.32
million tonnes in March. 
    Indonesia and Malaysia have now largely exited their monsoon
season, when flooding can delay harvesting and hinder the
transport of fruit to mills, and Southeast Asian production is
forecast to rise in the coming weeks.
    Rising palm supplies, coming at a time when the market is
bracing itself for record harvests of rival oilseeds, will dent
prices which suffered its worst monthly showing in March since
August last year. 
    The median estimate for Indonesian CPO exports in March was
1.8 million tonnes, versus 1.750 million in February.
    The small gain was likely a result of palm buyers switching
to Malaysian suppliers before the country raised export duties
to 4.5 percent in April, the analyst added. 
    The survey pegged Indonesian palm stocks at 2.667 million
tonnes for March, compared with 2.425 million in February.
    Domestic consumption was seen at around 500,000 tonnes.
    Indonesian inventories may ease in April, the analysts said,
as Southeast Asia's biggest economy looks to fund recently
announced biodiesel mandates by imposing palm export levies.
 
        
    Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results for
2014/2015 (forecasts in million tonnes). 
    The survey includes contributions from the Indonesian Palm
Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry Association and
PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology, one of the
largest listed palm companies.
    
     Month            Output   Exports   Inventories
 
     March            2.397    1.800       2.667
     February         2.049    1.750       2.425
     January          2.056    1.658       2.413
 ----------------------------------------------------
     December         2.165    1.837       2.325
     November         2.306    2.100       2.225
     October          2.385    1.820       2.378
     September        2.675    1.750       2.500 
     August           2.750    1.720       2.575
 
($1 = 3.6300 ringgit)

 (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
