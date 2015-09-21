FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Aug palm oil output seen at 1-year high, exports down -Reuters survey
#Asia
September 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia Aug palm oil output seen at 1-year high, exports down -Reuters survey

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Indonesia's CPO output seen 3.198 million tonnes in August
    * Output, stocks seen at highest in at least one year
    * CPO exports seen down 2 percent m/m, lowest since March

    By Michael Taylor
    JAKARTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's crude palm oil
(CPO) output in August likely hit its highest in at least a
year, up for a sixth month as maturing plantations entered their
peak production period, while exports fell to their lowest since
March, a Reuters survey showed.
    A second consecutive monthly drop in overseas sales even as
output continues to rise in the world's top producer could drag
on benchmark palm prices, which have eased 6 percent
this year and are currently near a two-week low of 2,088 ringgit
($490.83) per tonne. 
    "It's the peak period and in Indonesia you have more
immature plantations coming into maturity with every year, which
helps production," said Rabobank analyst Pawan Kumar. "September
is around where it will peak."
    CPO output in August rose to 3.198 million tonnes from 2.856
million tonnes in July, according to the median estimate of a
survey of three Indonesian industry officials and plantation
companies. The survey pegged exports at 1.885 million tonnes.
    Although September output may again be high, haze from
smouldering forest fires may hinder harvesting, Kumar said.
    Indonesia will take 30 days to bring the fires under
control, the national disaster management said last week.
 
    According to the survey, Indonesian palm stocks were at
3.392 million tonnes in August, the highest in at least a year
and up from 3.2 million in July.
    Domestic inventories could climb further next month if a
decision by India, the world's top buyer of cooking oils, to
raise import taxes on crude and refined edible oils takes a toll
on Indonesian palm exports, analysts said. 
    Indonesia's consumption of the tropical oil was estimated at
between 550,000 and 900,000 tonnes.
    The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) publishes
monthly data provided by a professional surveyor, which last
showed August exports at 2.1 million tonnes. 
    The Reuters survey includes contributions from GAPKI, GIMNI
and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology, one of
the largest listed palm companies.
    
    Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results and
GAPKI palm and palm kernel oils export data for 2014/15
(forecasts in million tonnes).
                
 Month      Output   Exports   Inventories   GAPKI export data
 
 August     3.198    1.885       3.392          2.10       
 July       2.856    1.920       3.200          2.09
 June       2.800    2.400       3.046          2.27
 May        2.774    2.150       2.540          2.22
 April      2.662    2.046       2.602          2.25   
 March      2.397    1.800       2.667          2.03
 February   2.049    1.750       2.425          1.79
 January    2.056    1.658       2.413          1.81
 ----------------------------------------------------
 December   2.165    1.837       2.325          1.97
 November   2.306    2.100       2.225          2.26
 October    2.385    1.820       2.378          2.47
 September  2.675    1.750       2.500          1.70
 August     2.750    1.720       2.575          1.72
 ($1 = 4.2540 ringgit)

 (Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina, reporting by
Michael Taylor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
