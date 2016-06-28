FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia lowers export tax for crude palm oil in July to zero
June 28, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

Indonesia lowers export tax for crude palm oil in July to zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia will lower the export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to zero in July, down from $3 per tonne in June, a Trade Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The tax will be scrapped for next month as the government expects its reference price for CPO to fall for the period of July, the official said.

The export tax for Indonesian cocoa beans will stay at 10 percent for July, unchanged from June. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

