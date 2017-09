JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia will keep the export tax for crude palm oil at $3 per tonne in June, unchanged from May, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The export tax for Indonesian cocoa beans will stay at 10 percent for June, also unchanged from May, it said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Pullin)