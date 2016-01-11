FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia parliament picks speaker after predecessor felled by scandal
January 11, 2016

Indonesia parliament picks speaker after predecessor felled by scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s parliament swore in a new speaker on Monday after his predecessor was forced to resign amid corruption allegations.

Setya Novanto, of the opposition Golkar party, was found guilty of ethics violations after an internal probe into a meeting at which he is accused of trying to extort shares worth $1.8 billion from mining giant Freeport-McMoran to ensure its contract extension.

He was replaced by Ade Komarudin, also of Golkar.

The parliament is widely criticised as being inefficient and one of the country’s most corrupt institutions and many believe Komarudin will struggle to improve that image.

It passed only a handful of bills last year, making it one of its least productive years since the transition to democracy in 1998. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie)

