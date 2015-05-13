FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
May 13, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Pertamina signs $530 mln deal to sell diesel to Adaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state oil and gas PT Pertamina has signed a 10-year agreement to sell diesel to coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk worth 7 trillion rupiah ($531 million) a year, Pertamina CEO Dwi Soetjipto said on Wednesday.

In two months, Pertamina will start annual sales totalling 550,000 kilolitres of diesel to Adaro, eventually ramping up to 800,000 kilolitres a year.

The two companies were also in talks to use idle oil storage facilities that could replace Pertamina’s plan for a floating terminal.

“Looking ahead we want to work together to utilize idle storage and we are not ruling out the possibility of expanding other logistical businesses that may cover fuel transportation,” said Adaro CEO Garibaldi Tohir.

$1 = 13,188.0000 rupiah Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
