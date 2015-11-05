TABLE-Indonesia energy ministry announces biodiesel quota winners

JAKARTA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s energy and mineral resources ministry has published the names of the companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to state energy company Pertamina for the period November 2015 to April 2016:
Company Volume (kilolitres)
Cemerlang Energi Perkasa 148,016
Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 386,324
Pelita Agung Agriindustri 90,552
Ciliandra Perkasa 73,078
Musim Mas (Batam) 257,061
Musim Mas (North Sumatra) 81,921
Darmex Biofuels 130,744
Energi Baharu Lestari 20,078
Anugerahinti Gemanusa 49,361
Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 534,087
Bioenergi Pratama Jaya 33,375
Primanusa Palma Energi 44,189
Below are the names of the companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to PT AKR Corporindo for the period November 2015 to April 2016:
Company Volume (kilolitres)
Musim Mas 3,070
Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 1,980
Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 13,420
Source: (www.ebtke.esdm.go.id) (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)