TABLE-Indonesia's energy ministry announces biodiesel quota winners for May-Oct
April 25, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Indonesia's energy ministry announces biodiesel quota winners for May-Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy and mineral
resources ministry has published the names of companies that
have won quotas to supply biodiesel to state energy company
Pertamina for May-October 2016:    
    
 Company                                Volume
                                     (kilolitres)
 Cemerlang Energi Perkasa                   78,292
 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia                276,307
 Pelita Agung Agrindustri                   77,848
 Ciliandra Perkasa                          65,949
 Musim Mas (Riau Islands)                  189,149
 Musim Mas (North Sumatra)                  66,694
 Darmex Biofuels                            56,570
 Energi Baharu Lestari                      23,188
 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia                   313,806
 Primanusa Palma Energi                     29,585
 Indo Biofuels Energy                       10,997
 Bayas Biofuels                             62,756
 LDC Indonesia                              76,274
 Sinar Mas Agro Resources &                 58,231
 Technoly                           
 Tunas Baru Lampung                         51,763
 Multi Nabati Sulawesi                      76,347
 
    Following are the names of the companies that have won
quotas to supply biodiesel to PT AKR Corporindo           for
May-October 2016:
        
 Company                                Volume
                                     (kilolitres)
 Musim Mas (North Sumatra)                   1,800
 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia                    660
 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia                    12,944
 LDC Indonesia                                 840
 
    

 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
