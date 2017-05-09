FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia's biodiesel quota winners for May-Oct
May 9, 2017

TABLE-Indonesia's biodiesel quota winners for May-Oct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, May 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy and mineral
resources ministry has allocated about 1.37 million kilolitres
quota of biodiesel for the period of May to October this year,
lower than the 1.53 million kilolitres quota in the period of
November 2016 to April 2017.
    
    The following are the companies that have won quotas to
supply biodiesel to state energy company Pertamina           
for May-October 2017:
 Company                                 Volume
                                      (kilolitres)
 Cemerlang Energi Perkasa                    92,064
 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia                 175,262
 Pelita Agung Agrindustri                    30,688
 Ciliandra Perkasa                           38,360
 Musim Mas                                  176,856
 Darmex Biofuels                             38,360
 Energi Baharu Lestari                       15,344
 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia                    172,553
 Bayas Biofuels                             115,080
 LDC Indonesia                               63,605
 Sinar Mas Agro Resources &                  53,106
 Technoly                            
 Tunas Baru Lampung                          52,864
 Multi Nabati Sulawesi                       52,369
 Permata Hijau Palm Oleo                     55,699
 Intibenua Perkasatama                       59,074
 Batara Elok Semesta Terpadu                 38,360
 Dabi Biofuels                               38,717
 Sinarmas Bio Energy                         42,130
 Kutai Refinery Nusantara                    39,254
 TOTAL                                    1,349,748
 
    Following are the names of the companies that have won
quotas to supply biodiesel to PT AKR Corporindo for
May-October 2017:
        
 Company                                Volume
                                     (kilolitres)
 Musim Mas (North Sumatra)                   4,200
 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia                  1,200
 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia                    10,740
 Sinar Mas Agro Resources &                  5,700
 Technoly                           
 Tunas Baru Lampung                            840
 LDC Indonesia                                 840
 Sinarmas Bio Energy                           480
 TOTAL                                      24,000
   

 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

