Indonesia's Pertamina restarts refinery-petrochemical plant

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state energy firm Pertamina said it had restarted a refining and petrochemical complex in East Java province owned by TPPI, in a move aimed at reducing imports of oil products and chemicals.

The restart could help reduce the current account deficit in Indonesia, where import costs have been rising due to a weak rupiah.

Pertamina said on its website on Friday that it had signed an agreement with plant operator TPPI to use the facility for six months. The plant had been idled for nearly two years due to heavy debts at TPPI.

“The restart of TPPI Tuban refinery is intended to provide an opportunity for TPPI to get an income again through the tolling fee derived from the joint-processing agreement,” Pertamina said.

During the six-month agreement, the plant will process 55,000 to 80,000 barrels of condensate per day (bpd) and will produce about 1.5 million barrels of gasoil and fuel oil, 36,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and 2.8 million barrels of light naphtha.

A total of 530,000 tonnes of petrochemicals will also be produced, Pertamina said. The designed capacity of the condensate splitter is 100,000 bpd.

The restart has also tightened condensate supply in the region. Besides using Indonesian Senipah and Bontang Return condensate, Pertamina’s trading arm, Petral, has bought 1.2 million barrels of Australian North West Shelf (NWS) condensate, which will arrive by mid-November, trade sources said. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Florence Tan; editing by Jane Baird)