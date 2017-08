JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Pertamina has selected Shell to process one million barrels per month of crude from Iraq at a Singapore refinery, a senior official at the state owned company said on Wednesday.

"We've selected Shell because they are the most competitive," said Daniel Purba, the senior vice president of Pertamina's Integrated Supply Chain unit. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Louise Heavens)