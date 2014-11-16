Indonesia hopes Total can show Pertamina the world

JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia is pushing Total to help state energy company Pertamina expand on the global stage, in return for partnership in the Mahakam gas block after the French firm’s operating contract expires in 2017.

Indonesia is one of the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas exporters, but with domestic output slipping and local demand growing the country has begun consuming more of its natural gas and is seeking overseas supplies.

Total’s contract to operate the Mahakam block is one of numerous oil and gas contracts due to expire under uncertain terms, a stumbling block that the new government of Southeast Asia’s largest economy has promised to address quickly.

This year, the French energy company expects Mahakam, Indonesia’s top gas-producing block, to produce a daily average of 1.7 billion cubic feet of gas (bcfd), down slightly from 1.76 bcfd last year.

With state energy company Pertamina pushing for control of Mahakam, the government hopes to leverage a partnership between the two energy firms to expand the country’s resource base, said Energy Minister Sudirman Said.

“We will use this opportunity to expand Pertamina’s access to resources not just domestically but also overseas,” Said told reporters on Sunday.

“We will invite Total or whoever finishes this: ‘Let’s work together, but can you take Pertamina with you to where you operate?'”

The minister said he was targeting a decision on the matter within three months.

According to the Energy Ministry Performance Supervision Unit chief Widhyawan Prawiraatmadja, there were technical issues that needed to be ironed out before the proposal could fly.

“Can the investment continue? Will there be a return on investment or not?” Prawiraatmadja said, adding that details on what Pertamina wanted from Total needed to be clarified.

“This process needs time.”

A spokesman for Total E&P Indonesie was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; editing by David Clarke)