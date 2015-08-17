FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia police says aircraft debris spotted in Papua - media
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 17, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia police says aircraft debris spotted in Papua - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A search and rescue plane seeking a crashed aircraft with 54 people on board in Indonesia’s Papua province spotted debris believed to be from the missing flight on Monday, the local police chief said.

Bintang Mountains Regency Police Chief Yunus Wally told Indonesia’s official Antara newsagency that the search and rescue aircraft reported sighting debris thought to be from the Trigana aircraft in the Bintang Mountains regency.

“It’s true, an AMA (Associated Mission Aviation) aircraft reported sighting aircraft debris around Oksop waterfall,” Wally told Antara, adding that the team were making preparations to approach the area.

The Trigana Air Service ATR 42-300 plane crashed on Sunday, the latest in a string of aviation disasters in Southeast Asia. (Reporting By Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.