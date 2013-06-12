Indonesia's Sinarmas to raise up to $800 mln from stake sales in 2013-sources

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Sinarmas Group, one of Indonesia’s largest conglomerates, plans to raise around $500 million through the sale of a stake in its plantation firm PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology in the second half of 2013, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The sale will follow the planned initial public offering of one of the group’s property units, PT Pembangunan Deltamas, which is expected to raise $250 million to $300 million.

That means the group could raise up to $800 million in cash this year.

“The group wanted to see more floatations in the market by selling some shares but it will cautiously monitor the market before launching the plan,” said a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Another source said that SMAR’s offering is expected to be launched around the late third or early fourth quarter, depending on stock market conditions.

Less than 3 percent of SMAR’s shares are in public hands. The company, controlled by Sinarmas Group via its Singapore-listed Golden Agri Resources, has a total market capitalisation of $2 billion.

A spokesperson for Golden Agri declined to comment. (Reporting by Janeman Latul, Fathiya Dahrul in JAKARTA and Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Chris Gallagher)