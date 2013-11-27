FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian electricity utility issues bonds to fund new facilities
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Indonesian electricity utility issues bonds to fund new facilities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to issue 1.24 trillion rupiah ($105 million) of bonds and 429 billion rupiah of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, this year, it said on Wednesday.

PLN plans to increase Indonesia’s 40,000 megawatts of power capacity by half within the next five years, but has been hampered by insufficient investment and land disputes.

The bonds offered are for 5 and 10 year timeframes, with coupon rates of 9 and 9.6 pct respectively.

The sukuk are also offered for 5 and 10 years and have a fixed return repaid in equal instalments.

The coupon for the PLN bonds and sukuk is around 1 percent above the yield for Indonesian government bonds.

Funds raised from the bonds and sukuk issue will be used to invest in infrastructure including transmission and distribution facilities on the islands of Sumatra, Java, Bali, Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua, the company said.

PLN has appointed PT Bahana Securities (affiliated), PT Danareksa Sekuritas (affiliated), PT Mandiri Sekuritas (affiliated) and PT Standard Chartered Securities Indonesia as guarantors for the bond issue, as well as PT Bank Permata Tbk as trustee.

PLN said it “expects electricity demand to increase by an average of 8.65 pct per year for the next 10 years, and with the limited capacity of existing electricity infrastructure in Indonesia it sees opportunities for continued growth.”

The company generated 75 percent of Indonesia’s electricity output in 2012, its data showed, with privately-owned firms like PT Paiton Energy and PT Jawa Power accounting for the rest.

PLN is one of Indonesia’s largest state-owned enterprise companies with $56 billion in assets. Its installed generating capacity is around 46 gigawatts.

$1 = 11762.5 rupiah Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.