8 months ago
Indonesia court to proceed with blasphemy trial of Jakarta's governor
December 27, 2016 / 3:42 AM / 8 months ago

Indonesia court to proceed with blasphemy trial of Jakarta's governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - An Indonesian court will proceed with a controversial blasphemy case against Jakarta's Christian governor, who is accused of insulting the Koran, a judge said on Tuesday.

A panel of judges rejected a call by lawyers defending Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama to strike down the case because it had violated the ethnic Chinese politician's human rights and breached procedures.

"The exception by the defendant will be considered and decided by the court after examination of all evidence. The defendant's exception is not accepted," said Judge Abdul Rosyad.

A tearful Purnama denied the charges in the first hearing on Dec. 13. The case is seen as a test of religious freedom in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Paul Tait)

