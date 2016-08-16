FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia's proposed 2017 budget puts fiscal deficit at 2.41 pct of GDP
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 16, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's proposed 2017 budget puts fiscal deficit at 2.41 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko
Widodo on Tuesday proposed to parliament a 2017 state budget
that has a fiscal deficit at 2.41 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) and assumes the economy will grow 5.3 percent next
year.
    The government's GDP growth target this year is 5.2 percent.
In the second quarter, Indonesia had stronger-than-expected
annual growth of 5.18 percent. 
    The initial budget for this year called for a fiscal deficit
of 2.35 percent. But new Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati,
who this month cut spending by about $10 billion, said the
deficit would likely swell to 2.5 percent. By law, the deficit
cannot exceed 3 percent of GDP. 
     Indonesia's tax collection has been below target this year,
prompting those spending cuts. The government hopes to get
significant revenue from a tax amnesty launched in July.
     Proposed total 2017 spending is 2,070.5 trillion rupiah 
($158.05 billion), about 5.5 percent higher than what the
government is expected to spend this year. The total revenue
target is 1,737.6 trillion rupiah.
    "The 2017 State Budget is prepared with a strategy to
strengthen the fiscal stimulus, to maintain fiscal
sustainability in the medium term," Widodo said, as quoted in
his budget speech.
    Spending will be increased in 2017 on infrastructure
projects, he said. 
    The government will also continue to build up Indonesia's
defense system by modernizing its weaponry, he said.
    Below is a summary, in trillions of rupiah, of Widodo's 2017
budget proposal and 2016 budget estimates based on Reuters
calculations after the recent spending cut announcement:
    
                                2017         2016        2015
                              budget       budget      budget
                            proposal     estimate   (audited)
                                                   
 Total Revenue               1,737.6      1,567.2     1,508,0
 Total Expenditure           2,070.5      1,961.9     1,806.5
 Budget surplus              (332.8)                  (298.5)
 (deficit)                                         
 Budget surplus               (2.41)        (2.5)      (2.58)
 (deficit) as pct GDP                              
 GDP growth (pct)                5.3          5.2        4.79
 Year-end inflation              4.0          4.0        3.35
 rate (pct)                                        
 Average 3-mth govt              5.3          5.5        5.97
 T-bills (pct)                                     
 Average rph exchange         13,300       13,500      13,392
 rate/$                                            
 Average oil                      45           40        49.2
 price/barrel, $                                   
 Oil lifting, mln bpd          0.780        0.820       0.778
 Gas lifting, mln boepd        1.150        1.115       1.195
 ($1 = 13,100 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.