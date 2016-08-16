Indonesia's proposed 2017 budget puts fiscal deficit at 2.41 pct of GDP

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Tuesday proposed to parliament a 2017 state budget that has a fiscal deficit at 2.41 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and assumes the economy will grow 5.3 percent next year. The government's GDP growth target this year is 5.2 percent. In the second quarter, Indonesia had stronger-than-expected annual growth of 5.18 percent. The initial budget for this year called for a fiscal deficit of 2.35 percent. But new Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who this month cut spending by about $10 billion, said the deficit would likely swell to 2.5 percent. By law, the deficit cannot exceed 3 percent of GDP. Indonesia's tax collection has been below target this year, prompting those spending cuts. The government hopes to get significant revenue from a tax amnesty launched in July. Proposed total 2017 spending is 2,070.5 trillion rupiah ($158.05 billion), about 5.5 percent higher than what the government is expected to spend this year. The total revenue target is 1,737.6 trillion rupiah. "The 2017 State Budget is prepared with a strategy to strengthen the fiscal stimulus, to maintain fiscal sustainability in the medium term," Widodo said, as quoted in his budget speech. Spending will be increased in 2017 on infrastructure projects, he said. The government will also continue to build up Indonesia's defense system by modernizing its weaponry, he said. Below is a summary, in trillions of rupiah, of Widodo's 2017 budget proposal and 2016 budget estimates based on Reuters calculations after the recent spending cut announcement: 2017 2016 2015 budget budget budget proposal estimate (audited) Total Revenue 1,737.6 1,567.2 1,508,0 Total Expenditure 2,070.5 1,961.9 1,806.5 Budget surplus (332.8) (298.5) (deficit) Budget surplus (2.41) (2.5) (2.58) (deficit) as pct GDP GDP growth (pct) 5.3 5.2 4.79 Year-end inflation 4.0 4.0 3.35 rate (pct) Average 3-mth govt 5.3 5.5 5.97 T-bills (pct) Average rph exchange 13,300 13,500 13,392 rate/$ Average oil 45 40 49.2 price/barrel, $ Oil lifting, mln bpd 0.780 0.820 0.778 Gas lifting, mln boepd 1.150 1.115 1.195 ($1 = 13,100 rupiah) (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)