Indonesia's Widodo to name ex-Astra chief as state-owned enterprises minister
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 18, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Widodo to name ex-Astra chief as state-owned enterprises minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president-elect, Joko Widodo, who takes office on Monday, is expected to name former Astra International chief Rini Soemarno as minister for state-owned enterprises (SOE), an adviser said.

“Rini Soemarno has a lot of experience in managing the corporations,” Hasto Kristianto, a senior member of Widodo’s transition team, told Reuters on Saturday.

“Under her leadership in SOE, the government will have ‘a special force’ to speed up the economic development, such as infrastructure programmes and consolidation of SOEs.”

As SOE minister, Soemarno will oversee state-owned companies, such as energy giant Pertamina and Garuda airlines. (Reporting by Randy Fabi and Chris Nusatya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

