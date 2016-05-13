FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia to review 35 GW power program amid investor doubts
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 13, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Indonesia to review 35 GW power program amid investor doubts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for a review of the country’s ambitious program to develop 35 gigawatts of new power stations by 2019, the energy minister said on Friday.

“He emphasised that there should be a thorough review while the deadline is still a long way off, so that we don’t encounter obstacles when we’re already halfway,” Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.

Said was referring to reviews of aspects ranging from the tender process to financing and management by state electricity utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

“Investors and businesspeople have started to question if we can finish this or not,” Said added.

The program aims to build nearly 300 power plants, most of them coal-fired, in a bid to overcome Indonesia’s endemic shortages of electricity and fuel growth. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.