FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia to hike power prices by 10 pct in 2012
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 7, 2012 / 10:28 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia to hike power prices by 10 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to hike power prices by 10 percent this year, in three stages starting from May, the finance minister Agus Martowardojo said on Wednesday.

The move, which had been flagged previously but had been at risk of being delayed because of its likely effect on inflation, comes as lawmakers are also considering a government proposal to hike subsidised fuel prices by 33 percent in April.

Indonesia’s government has lifted its inflation forecast for 2012 to 7 percent in a revised state budget, from 5.3 percent previously, according to a budget document seen by Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.