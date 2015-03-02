FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Indonesian president says lower inflation shows room for possible rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president said on Monday the fall in consumer prices signalled that there was room for another interest rate cut, but the decision was up to the central bank.

“If we look at the situation, inflation has fallen, we’re seeing deflation, which is a signal a cut is possible. But that is Bank Indonesia’s territory,” President Joko Widodo told reporters after meeting with central bank governor Agus Martowardojo.

In a surprise move, Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark rate by 25 bps to 7.50 percent last month saying inflation would fall below 4 percent by year-end, compared with its target range of 3-5 percent. The central bank next meets on March 17.

Widodo said he hoped the weakness in the rupiah, which dropped to a 17-year low on Monday, was temporary and told the central bank he would like the rupiah at a “safe level”.

Annual inflation in February eased more than expected to 6.29 percent, from 6.96 percent in January. A Reuters poll had expected inflation to slow to 6.70 percent.

On a monthly basis, prices fell for the second month at a rate of 0.36 percent. (Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Nick Macfie)

