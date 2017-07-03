(Corrects month of floggings in Aceh province)
* Pluralism part of Indonesia's DNA, President says
* Indonesia has to take a careful line on LGBT issues, he
says
* Widodo and Duterte discuss cooperation on terrorism
By John Chalmers and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, July 3 Indonesia's president said on
Monday his country remains a model of moderate Islam, countering
critics who point to mass rallies by radical Muslims and the
jailing of a Christian politician for blasphemy as evidence its
reputation is crumbling.
"Pluralism has always been a part of Indonesia's DNA," Joko
Widodo told Reuters in an interview at the presidential palace
in Jakarta. "Despite many challenges, Islam in Indonesia has
always been a force for moderation."
Indonesia's state ideology includes national unity, social
justice and democracy alongside belief in God, and enshrines
religious diversity in a secular system of government.
Hardline Islamist groups were banned under the authoritarian
regime of President Suharto, which ended in 1998, but they have
gained ground in recent years, emerging from the fringes of
society in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.
Religious and political tensions spiralled at the end of
last year when Islamists led protests by hundreds of thousands
in Jakarta against the capital's then governor, an
ethnic-Chinese Christian who was charged with insulting the
Koran.
Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ally of President
Widodo, lost his bid for re-election to a Muslim rival in April
after months of agitation against him by a radical group, the
Islamic Defenders Front (FPI).
In May he was sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy.
Widodo said Indonesia was "still a model" of pluralism and
noted comments on Saturday by former U.S. President Barack Obama
- on a personal visit to the country where he spent some of his
childhood - that its history of tolerance must be preserved.
"It is very important here in Indonesia, the United States,
Europe, everywhere, to fight against the politics of 'us and
them'," Obama told a conference in Jakarta.
CAREFUL LINE ON HOMOSEXUALITY
The targets of hardline Islamic groups have included the
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, many of
whom have been driven underground by police raids.
With the exception of the ultra-conservative Aceh province,
where Islamic law is enforced and two men were publicly flogged
in May for gay sex, homosexuality is legal in Indonesia.
But Widodo's own defence minister has branded homosexuality
a national security threat and last week a leader of Indonesia's
second-largest Muslim group called for a boycott of Starbucks
because of the international coffee chain's pro-gay stand.
The president trod a careful line on the question of LGBT
rights, saying that "Indonesia remains a tolerant nation" whose
constitution guarantees that everyone's rights are respected and
protected.
But he added: "We are the largest majority Muslim country so
Indonesia has its own religious norms, unique values and also
cultures that must be respected."
ISIS HAS NO PLACE IN INDONESIA
The muscle-flexing of hardline groups has fed fears that
Indonesia will become fertile ground for Islamist militants.
The attempt in May by a small army of Islamic State-allied
fighters to overrun a city in the southern Philippines has been
widely seen as a bid by the ultra-radical group, on a backfoot
in Syria and Iraq, to establish a stronghold in Southeast Asia.
Philippines officials have said there were Indonesians and
Malaysians among the fighters who attacked Marawi City, where a
battle with government troops has ground on for six weeks.
"ISIS has no place in Indonesia," Widodo said, using a
popular acronym for Islamic State.
He noted that Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines had
agreed to joint maritime patrols to prevent militants moving
across their islands, and said he discussed cooperation on a
phone call with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last week.
"Our security and intelligence agencies continue to work
hard to combat this threat. We are also continuing to promote
the values of moderate Islam and when I talked with President
Duterte last week I said that 'your problem is my problem'.
