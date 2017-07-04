JAKARTA, July 4 Indonesian President Joko Widodo
said on Tuesday he aims to persuade companies that have
significant operations in the country but are listed on overseas
stock markets to sell shares on Indonesia's bourse.
Widodo claimed he has a list of such firms, mostly operating
in mining and plantation sectors, and said he would invite them
"one by one" to persuade them, without force, to become a public
company in Indonesia.
"Don't let other countries be the one profiting. Why would
you plant here but be listed in Singapore, Hong Kong or New
York?" he told a room full of traders and company executives
while touring the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta.
The president did not name any companies or business groups.
Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd, a palm
oil giant with plantations in Indonesian island of Kalimantan
and Sumatra, is among the biggest companies listed on the
Singapore Exchange.
Tito Sulistio, chief executive of the IDX, has previously
urged PT Freeport Indonesia, a unit of U.S.-listed
Freeport-McMoRan Inc to list in on the local exchange.
Although Indonesia is Southeast Asia's biggest economy, its
stock market is relatively shallow compared to its peers. The
market capitalization of the Indonesian exchange is about 6,459
trillion rupiah ($482.74 billion).
($1 = 13,380 rupiah)
