INDONESIA PRESS-ABM Investama secures $450 mln syndicated loan - Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-ABM Investama secures $450 mln syndicated loan - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk has secured a syndicated loan worth $450 million with a five-year tenure from OCBC Group, DBS Bank Singapore, Bank ANZ Indonesia and state lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said CEO Andi Djajanegara in Investor Daily.

Djajanegara added that the fund will finance expansion of its units.

ABM reported a net profit of $16.4 million in the third quarter of the year, down 14 percent from a year earlier on a decline in revenue.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
