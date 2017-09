Coal miner PT ABM Investama, through its unit PT Cipta Kridatama, has signed a five-year mining service contract worth $63 million with PT Bangun Olahsarana Sukses, said Cipta Kridatama Chief Executive Yovie Priadi.

The firm’s mining contracts were worth $839.3 million in 2013. (Investor Daily)

