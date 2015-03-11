FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-ABM Investama to invest up to $200 mln in power plant-Bisnis Indonesia
March 11, 2015 / 1:54 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-ABM Investama to invest up to $200 mln in power plant-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Diversified energy and resources company PT ABM Investama Tbk plans to invest as much as $200 million in a 100-megawatt power plant in Aceh, the Bisnis Indonesia daily reported, citing corporate secretary Yovie Priadi.

The company is looking to increase revenue from power plants, mining services and logistics, as its core business of coal mining has been hit by weak prices.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

