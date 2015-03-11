INDONESIA PRESS-ABM Investama to invest up to $200 mln in power plant-Bisnis Indonesia

Diversified energy and resources company PT ABM Investama Tbk plans to invest as much as $200 million in a 100-megawatt power plant in Aceh, the Bisnis Indonesia daily reported, citing corporate secretary Yovie Priadi.

The company is looking to increase revenue from power plants, mining services and logistics, as its core business of coal mining has been hit by weak prices.

