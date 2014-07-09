FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ace Hardware hopes to add 15 outlets by year-end - Kontan
July 9, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ace Hardware hopes to add 15 outlets by year-end - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware Indonesia expects to add 15 new outlets by the end of the year, said Investor Relations Officer Imelda Widjojo.

By the first quarter of this year, the firm had 99 outlets. The company plans to spend between 120 billion rupiah ($10.3 million) and 150 billion rupiah ($12.9 million) on capital expenditure this year to finance expansion and is targeting revenue of 3.85 trillion rupiah, up 20 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11620.0000 Rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

