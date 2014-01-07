INDONESIA PRESS-Acset expands into heavy equipment rental business - Kontan

Construction firm PT Acset Indonusa plans to expand into heavy equipment rental business by setting up a new unit, PT Sacindo Machinery, by acquiring a 78 percent stake in the company, Kontan reports.

The firm expects profit to rise 9 percent this year to 110 billion Indonesian rupiah ($9.03 million) and revenue to rise 20 percent to 1.2 trillion rupiah.

