INDONESIA PRESS-Acset expands into heavy equipment rental business - Kontan
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 7, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Acset expands into heavy equipment rental business - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Construction firm PT Acset Indonusa plans to expand into heavy equipment rental business by setting up a new unit, PT Sacindo Machinery, by acquiring a 78 percent stake in the company, Kontan reports.

The firm expects profit to rise 9 percent this year to 110 billion Indonesian rupiah ($9.03 million) and revenue to rise 20 percent to 1.2 trillion rupiah.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,180 rupiah Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
