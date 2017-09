Construction firm PT Acset Indonusa Tbk has secured a loan worth 450 billion rupiah ($38 million) from PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Bank Danamon Tbk to finance new projects this year, according to Acset Indonusa corporate secretary Any Setyowati. (Investor Daily) Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

1 US dollar = 11,765.0000 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell