INDONESIA PRESS-Adhi Karya to build 5 hotels by 2015 -Investor Daily
June 26, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Adhi Karya to build 5 hotels by 2015 -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian state construction company PT Adhi Karya plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($84.8 million) by 2015 to develop five hotels in several cities across the country, said CEO Kiswodarmawan.

The company’s director Giri Sudaryono said the five hotels will be located in Jakarta, Bekasi, Semarang, Surabaya and Medan. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

