INDONESIA PRESS-Adhi Persada builds 3,000 apartment units for college students- Kontan
August 4, 2014 / 2:32 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Adhi Persada builds 3,000 apartment units for college students- Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Adhi Persada Properti, a unit of construction firm PT Adhi Karya, expects to complete 3,000 apartment units for college students in Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Malang, East Java, by the end of this year, said Director R. Pulung Prahasto.

The firm is currently building two apartment projects in Yogyakarta worth 330 billion rupiah ($28.1 million) and 390 billion rupiah, another one in Surabaya worth 490 billion rupiah, and one in Malang worth 350 billion rupiah.

Adhi is targeting revenue of 930 billion rupiah this year and marketing sales at 1.7 trillion rupiah. Net profits are expected to reach 185 billion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11735.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

