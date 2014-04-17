FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Adira to issue bonds worth up to 2 trln rph in April -Investor Daily
April 17, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Adira to issue bonds worth up to 2 trln rph in April -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance plans to issue bonds worth up to 2 trillion rupiah ($174.91 million) by end of April or early May, to disburse more financing, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma.

Adira recorded new financing of around 8 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of this year, representing 22-23 percent of its 2014 full-year target of 38 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11434.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

