INDONESIA PRESS-Adira Q1 loan disbursals reach 8.1 trln rph -Investor Daily

Car and motorcycle financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance loan disbursals rose 15 percent to 8.1 trillion rupiah ($703 million) in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma.

The company financed the purchase of 440,000 motorcycles and cars during the period.

Adira, a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon, booked a net profit of 411 billion rupiah for the quarter, up 22 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

