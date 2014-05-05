FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Adira Q1 loan disbursals reach 8.1 trln rph -Investor Daily
May 5, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Adira Q1 loan disbursals reach 8.1 trln rph -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Car and motorcycle financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance loan disbursals rose 15 percent to 8.1 trillion rupiah ($703 million) in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma.

The company financed the purchase of 440,000 motorcycles and cars during the period.

Adira, a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon, booked a net profit of 411 billion rupiah for the quarter, up 22 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11522.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

