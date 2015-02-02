FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Adira Finance 2014 profit down 54 pct y/y -Investor Daily
February 2, 2015 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Adira Finance 2014 profit down 54 pct y/y -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Car and motorcycle financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance, a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia , booked a net profit of 792.16 billion rupiah ($62.35 million) in 2014, down from 1.71 trillion rupiah a year earlier, hurt by higher operating costs among other reasons, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma as quoted by Investor Daily.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,705.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

