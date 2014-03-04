FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Adira seeks $200 mln loan - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 4, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Adira seeks $200 mln loan - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk , a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, aims to get a $200 million syndicated loan from Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ, BNP Paribas, Citi and Deutsche Bank, with a three-year tenure in April, said Director I Dewa Made Susila.

The firm will use the loan for new financing, targeted around 36-37 trillion rupiah ($3.11 billion-$3.19 billion).

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,589.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.