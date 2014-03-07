FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Adira aims 9 trln rupiah new financing in Q1 - Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2014 / 1:37 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Adira aims 9 trln rupiah new financing in Q1 - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk is targeting 9 trillion rupiah ($784.14 million) of new financing in the first quarter of the year, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma.

The firm has secured syndicated loans totalling $200 million to support the business. Adira also aims to raise up to 4 trillion rupiah in a bond issuance this year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,477.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

