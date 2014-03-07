INDONESIA PRESS-Adira aims 9 trln rupiah new financing in Q1 - Investor Daily

Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk is targeting 9 trillion rupiah ($784.14 million) of new financing in the first quarter of the year, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma.

The firm has secured syndicated loans totalling $200 million to support the business. Adira also aims to raise up to 4 trillion rupiah in a bond issuance this year. (Investor Daily)

