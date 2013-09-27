FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Adira mulls issuing bonds worth $130 million in Oct-Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2013 / 2:03 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Adira mulls issuing bonds worth $130 million in Oct-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance is considering issuing bonds worth between 1 trillion rupiah ($86.8 million) and 1.5 trillion rupiah ($130.2 million) in October, director I Dewa Made Susila told Investor Daily.

The company aims to get a $100 million loan, according to a report by IFR Asia. Susila said new financing reached 21.8 trillion rupiah in the first eight months of 2013, or 66-68 percent of its full-year target.(Investor Daily)

($1 = 11,515 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
