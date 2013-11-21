FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Adira Finance Q3 profit up 12 pct - Investor Daily
November 21, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Adira Finance Q3 profit up 12 pct - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Car and motorcycle financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance, a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia , booked a net profit of 1.24 trillion rupiah ($106.37 million) in the third quarter of 2013, up 12 percent from 1.11 trillion rupiah a year earlier, driven by revenues that grew 21 percent to 1.03 trillion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma.

The firm reported its new financing from January to September had reached 24.8 trillion rupiah, up 2 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11657.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

