INDONESIA PRESS-Agung Podomoro Q3 marketing sales at $356.36 mln - (Investor Daily)
October 16, 2013 / 1:59 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Agung Podomoro Q3 marketing sales at $356.36 mln - (Investor Daily)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land booked marketing sales of 4.05 trillion rupiah ($356.36 million) in the third quarter of this year, representing 67.5 percent of its 2013 full-year target, said investor relations officer Wibisono. The firm is targeting sales of 6 trillion rupiah this year, up 20 percent from last year.(Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 11365 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

