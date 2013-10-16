INDONESIA PRESS-Agung Podomoro Q3 marketing sales at $356.36 mln - (Investor Daily)

Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land booked marketing sales of 4.05 trillion rupiah ($356.36 million) in the third quarter of this year, representing 67.5 percent of its 2013 full-year target, said investor relations officer Wibisono. The firm is targeting sales of 6 trillion rupiah this year, up 20 percent from last year.(Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

