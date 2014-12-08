FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Agung Podomoro to boost capex in 2015 for new projects-Investor Daily
December 8, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Agung Podomoro to boost capex in 2015 for new projects-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk will increase its capital expenditure next year to 6 trillion rupiah, up 20 percent from this year’s 5 trillion rupiah, to finance new projects, the Investor Daily newspaper reported citing deputy president director Indra Wijaya.

The firm will develop two mixed-use developments in South Jakarta and North Jakarta and a land reclamation project in Pluit City in North Jakarta, Wijaya said. Pluit City will be developed on a 160-hectare plot of land.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

