INDONESIA PRESS-Alam Sutera Jan-Oct marketing sales at 3.9 trln rph-Bisnis Indonesia
November 14, 2014

INDONESIA PRESS-Alam Sutera Jan-Oct marketing sales at 3.9 trln rph-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty booked marketing sales of around 3.9 trillion rupiah ($319.93 million) until October, representing 78 percent of its 2014 target of 5 trillion rupiah, said Director Lilia Soekotjo.

The company had forecast a lower marketing sales target for this year, due to slowing demand in the property sector. The firm booked marketing sales of 5.6 trillion rupiah in 2013. (Bisnis Indonesia)

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,190 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
