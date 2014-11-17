FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Alam Sutera targets 47 pct rise in 2015 capex -Investor Daily
November 17, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Alam Sutera targets 47 pct rise in 2015 capex -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to increase its capital expenditure to 2.2 trillion rupiah ($180.48 million) next year from this year’s allocation of 1.5 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Hendra Kurniawan.

The firm plans to use 50 percent, or 1.15 trillion rupiah, of the total capex to buy land in the districts of Pasar Kemis and Serpong in Tangerang, and the remainder to build an apartment and office building in Serpong. The company owned 2,331.5 hectares of land as of June, mostly in Tangerang. The firm booked marketing sales of 3.6 trillion rupiah until September. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,190.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

