FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Govt appoints Antam to buy 10.64 pct shares in Freeport - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Govt appoints Antam to buy 10.64 pct shares in Freeport - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s government has appointed state miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) to buy 10.64 percent shares of PT Freeport Indonesia when Freeport divests its shares, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Aloysius Kiik Ro, deputy minister at the State Owned Enterprise Ministry.

The government currently owns 9.36 percent of Freeport Indonesia’s shares, the newspaper wrote.

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc has agreed to divest 30 percent of its Indonesian unit as part of its investment agreement with the government.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.