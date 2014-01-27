FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Agung Podomoro to spend 20.3 trln rupiah up to 2017-Investor Daily
#Financials
January 27, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Agung Podomoro to spend 20.3 trln rupiah up to 2017-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans to spend an estimated 20.3 trillion rupiah ($1.67 billion) on 10 projects across Indonesia until 2017, said Investor Relations Officer Wibisono.

The firm expects to complete its “Borneo Bay” five-hectare land reclamation project, worth 1.5 trillion rupiah, in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, in 2016. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12180 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

