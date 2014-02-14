FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Alam Sutera sees 2014 marketing sales up 4 pct -Kontan
February 14, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Alam Sutera sees 2014 marketing sales up 4 pct -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty is targeting 2014 marketing sales of 5 trillion rupiah ($417.45 million), up 4 percent from last year, said Corporate Secretary Hendra Kurniawan, the Kontan reports.

The firm booked marketing sales of 100 billion rupiah in January, below its target of 400 billion rupiah, partly due to the government’s new mortgage rule that increased minimum downpayments for property purchases. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11977.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

