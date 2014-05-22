FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro's Jan-April sales up 19 pct -Kontan
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 22, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro's Jan-April sales up 19 pct -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, reported sales of 4.28 trillion rupiah ($371.93 million) for the January-April period, up 19 percent from the same period last year, mostly through crude palm oil (CPO) sales.

The firm said CPO sales reached 3.63 trillion rupiah ($315.45 million), up 10 percent from a year earlier, while kernel palm sales grew 116 percent to 651.57 billion rupiah ($56.62 million). The company’s Investor Relations Officer, Rudy Limardjo, said CPO sales volumes were down 19 percent at 407,815 tonnes compared with 508,505 tonnes in the same period last year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11507.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.