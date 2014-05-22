INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro's Jan-April sales up 19 pct -Kontan

Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, reported sales of 4.28 trillion rupiah ($371.93 million) for the January-April period, up 19 percent from the same period last year, mostly through crude palm oil (CPO) sales.

The firm said CPO sales reached 3.63 trillion rupiah ($315.45 million), up 10 percent from a year earlier, while kernel palm sales grew 116 percent to 651.57 billion rupiah ($56.62 million). The company’s Investor Relations Officer, Rudy Limardjo, said CPO sales volumes were down 19 percent at 407,815 tonnes compared with 508,505 tonnes in the same period last year. (Kontan)

