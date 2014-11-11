INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro acquires 50 pct shares in KL Kepong -Investor Daily

PT Astra Agro Lestari, the plantation unit of PT Astra International, bought a 50 percent stake worth 75 billion rupiah ($6.17 million) in PT Kreasijaya Adhikarya, a unit of Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, KL Kepong said in a statement.

Astra Agro will also disburse shareholder loans totalling 81.2 million ringgit ($24.32 million). (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,160 Indonesian rupiah) (1 US dollar = 3.3385 Malaysian ringgit) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)