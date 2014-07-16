INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro H1 CPO output up 21 pct y/y-Investor Daily

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, the plantation unit of PT Astra International Tbk, reported crude palm oil production of 852,942 tonnes for the first semester, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

The firm aims to boost the capacity of its palm oil factories up to 1,415 tonnes per hour from current 1,280 tonnes, said Rudy Lumardjo, head of investor relations. The firm has 26 palm oil factories. (Investor Daily)

