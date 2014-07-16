FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro H1 CPO output up 21 pct y/y-Investor Daily
July 16, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro H1 CPO output up 21 pct y/y-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, the plantation unit of PT Astra International Tbk, reported crude palm oil production of 852,942 tonnes for the first semester, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

The firm aims to boost the capacity of its palm oil factories up to 1,415 tonnes per hour from current 1,280 tonnes, said Rudy Lumardjo, head of investor relations. The firm has 26 palm oil factories. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

